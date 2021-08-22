AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

AltaGas stock opened at C$25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.08. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$15.53 and a twelve month high of C$26.94.

ALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.27.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

