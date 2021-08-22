Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Altice USA worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 31.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,512,000 after purchasing an additional 853,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 4,991,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.47. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.