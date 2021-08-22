Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,474.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.