American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,621 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $39,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. increased their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

AIG opened at $53.57 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.