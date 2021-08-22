Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Compugen worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $423.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.