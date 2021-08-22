Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

