Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Kaspick LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $261.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

