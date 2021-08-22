Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,233,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

IYZ opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

