Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 35,841 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 63,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

