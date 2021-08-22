AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

