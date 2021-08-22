AMG National Trust Bank Sells 36,828 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 70,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

