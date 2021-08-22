AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.