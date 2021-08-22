Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $681.57. 292,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $642.54. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $289.52 and a 1 year high of $714.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,036,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

