Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. 101,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,722. The firm has a market cap of $754.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24. American Software has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 11.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Software by 43.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

