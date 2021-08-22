Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.77 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in County Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in County Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICBK opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $212.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

