Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. 1,245,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perrigo by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Perrigo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.