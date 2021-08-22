Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report sales of $4.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $17.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

