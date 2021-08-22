Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 175,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $1,798,085. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

