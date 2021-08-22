Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.80.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W traded up $6.83 on Thursday, hitting $290.52. 889,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,547. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.87. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.