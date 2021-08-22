Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Announce -$2.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.62) and the highest is ($1.31). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($2.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($9.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

BLUE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 927,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,601. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

