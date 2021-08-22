Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post $3.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $16.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $257.83. The stock had a trading volume of 459,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,388. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.85. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

