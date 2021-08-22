Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMRK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMRK opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

