Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on QIPT. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

