Analysts Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Target Price at GBX 445.83

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on 888 shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of 888 stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 403.60 ($5.27). The company had a trading volume of 314,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.45. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

