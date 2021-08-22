Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT at $49.92

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

APYRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.17.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

