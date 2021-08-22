Analysts Set Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) PT at $18.04

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.
MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $439,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,598 shares of company stock worth $10,875,231 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 198,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
