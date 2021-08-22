Analysts Set Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) PT at $18.04

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 24,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $439,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,598 shares of company stock worth $10,875,231 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 198,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

