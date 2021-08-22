Analysts Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Target Price at $27.75

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRIO. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 32.9% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. Research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.