Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Target Price at $19.97

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

