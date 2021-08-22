Analysts Set Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) PT at $33.75

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RAIN traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,041. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50. Rain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,279 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 269,723 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,113,275.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 588,363 shares of company stock worth $9,100,332 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.