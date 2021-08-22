Analysts Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) PT at €70.17

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.17 ($82.55).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €65.70 ($77.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €43.40 ($51.06) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The business has a 50 day moving average of €67.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

