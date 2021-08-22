Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $56.43

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Upland Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPLD stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.98.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

