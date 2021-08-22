Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) PT at $21.53

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of Vale stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Vale has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 60.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vale by 437.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.