Analyzing CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) & SOS (NYSE:SOS)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CURO Group and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

CURO Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than SOS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $847.40 million 0.78 $75.73 million $1.52 10.43 SOS $50.29 million 9.65 $4.40 million N/A N/A

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Volatility and Risk

CURO Group has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group 19.21% 33.91% 4.33% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CURO Group beats SOS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

