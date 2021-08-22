AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.12). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.70 million, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $110,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.