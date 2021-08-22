AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANAB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of ANAB opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $664.70 million, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

