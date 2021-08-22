Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF comprises about 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PALL. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1,117.5% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $716,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.29. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $200.00 and a 12-month high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

