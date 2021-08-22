Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,359 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,488,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.55. 875,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.