Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $100,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $166.70. 7,154,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,888,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

