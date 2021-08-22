Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,341 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.78. The company had a trading volume of 216,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

