Anfield Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,011. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10.

