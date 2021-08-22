Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $145,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.95. The stock had a trading volume of 246,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.09.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.