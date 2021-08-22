Anfield Capital Management LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 204,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth $2,141,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 235,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of PJAN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.66. 16,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,081. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.