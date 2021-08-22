Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe stock traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The company has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $652.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $605.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

