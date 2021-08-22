Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. 51,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,750. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54.

