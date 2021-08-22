Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,760 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 33.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

LIN traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,308. The stock has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $314.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.06.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

