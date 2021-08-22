ankrETH (aEth) Price Reaches $3,094.45

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for about $3,094.45 or 0.06294373 BTC on popular exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $90.76 million and approximately $95,458.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00825808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103933 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.