Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $16.88

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $15.81. Annexon shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 508 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $642.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 39.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after buying an additional 563,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 42.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 45.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after buying an additional 410,988 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

