ANON (ANON) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $22,312.65 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057479 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00159123 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.