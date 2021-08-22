Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATE opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 21.15 and a quick ratio of 19.94. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$7.52.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 755,796 shares in the company, valued at C$3,026,207.18. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,100 shares of company stock worth $50,722.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.